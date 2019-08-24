DEWEY, Rita Mary:
On August 19, 2019 at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved mum of Sahara; Much loved Garita of Hunter; Loved Aunty of Jow, Rob, Elizabeth, Sophie; Kaye, and David. Loved sister of Hilary and Bernie. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA, PO Box 7069, Wellington, would be appreciated. Messages to "the Dewey family" may be placed in Rita's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie. Rita's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary of the Angels, Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2019