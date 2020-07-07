BRUCE, Rita June (June)
(nee Vautier):
Former Maidstone Teacher and Quilter. On July 5, 2020, peacefully at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt; aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Loved sister, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly missed by all her extended family. Special thanks to the staff at Hutt Hospital for their care. A Celebration of June's life will be held in Kingswood, cnr King & Cairo Sts, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages may be sent to the "Bruce family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on July 7, 2020