McLEAN, Riki (John):
Passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019, aged 82. Loved father, father-in-law, granddad, great-granddad, brother, uncle and friend. Special thanks to staff at the Woburn Masonic Rest Home for their loving care and support. A farewell service will be held at Haven Falls Funeral Home, 42-50 Burden Ave, Wainuiomata, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made and left at service for the Woburn Masonic Rest Home.
Haven Falls Funeral Home
Wellington
0800 428 365
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 24, 2019