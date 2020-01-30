GRANT, Rick John:
On 29 January 2020 peacefully at Wellington Hospital surrounded by loving family, aged 54 years. Loved partner, soulmate and best friend of Debbie for 32 amazing years. Dearly loved son of John & Jill Grant, and son-in-law of Joy (the Joyster) Jones. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Kathy & Dahl, Steve & Jane, Karen, Raelene & Phil, and Gavin. Fabulous uncle to Ryan, Laura, Finn, Alexandra, Annette, Haylee, Ken, Tim, Stacey, Micah, Campbell, Cameron, George, Olivia, Alex, Isaac, Jacob, Georgia, and Kashmira. In lieu for flowers, donations can be made to the Heart Foundation and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Rick's life will be held at The Home of Compassion, 2 Rhine Street, Island Bay, on Saturday 1 February 2020 at 2.00pm. A private service and cremation has been held. Messages to the Grant family may be sent to PO Box 24089, Manners Street, Wellington 6142.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 30, 2020