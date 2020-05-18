BURRIDGE,

Richmond Seddon:

On 15 May 2020 passed away suddenly, aged 87. Richmond was formerly of Masterton. Dearly loved and missed by his soulmate Dawn (nee McGovern), loved and respected father of Peter and Julie, and father-in-law of Jennifer and Adrian. Loved Grandad of Holly and Gemma Burridge, Hugh, Arthur and Edgar Paterson. Loved brother of Brian and sister-in-law Patricia. Special thanks to all at Cashmere View for their recent love and support of Richmond.

Always a gentleman

and missed by many.

Messages to the Burridge family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A private cremation will be held. Memorial services will be held in Masterton and Christchurch and will be published in the Wairarapa Times Age and The Press at a later date.





