WILLIAMS,

Richard John Spencer (Bill):

Of Paraparaumu. Formerly of Lower Hutt. On January 15, 2020, peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue. Much loved father and father-in-law of Alison & Simon Wellbourne, Mark & Rahel, Andrew & Donna. Loved grandad of Joshua, Hannah, Caleb, Jake, Zoe, Max, Jayden and Jessica.

"I have come thjat they may have life, and that they may have it abundantly."

John 10:10.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held in the Coast Community Church, Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday, 21 January 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa crematorium.

Waikanae Funeral Home

Tel 04 2936844



