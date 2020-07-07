WILDMAN,
Richard Alan (Rick):
Of Carterton. On 4th July 2020 at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Dot. Loved father and father-in-law of Scott and Jo, Adrian, Cory and Crystal. Loved Pop of Claudia, and Brittany; Indigo, Olia, and Tahlia; Courtney, Charlotte and Trinity. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Wairarapa Search and Rescue (BNZ 02-0688-0233055-000) would be appreciated or can left at the service. A service for Rick will be held in the Richmond Chapel, 10 Richmond Road, Carterton, on Thursday 9th July 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Wildman family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or may be left on Rick's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 7, 2020