Richard WILDMAN

Guest Book
  • "It's like Tane Mahuta has fallen. Love to the family, he..."
    - Donna and Craig Morison
  • "My sincere condolences to the family."
    - Shelley Constable
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Death Notice

WILDMAN,
Richard Alan (Rick):
Of Carterton. On 4th July 2020 at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Dot. Loved father and father-in-law of Scott and Jo, Adrian, Cory and Crystal. Loved Pop of Claudia, and Brittany; Indigo, Olia, and Tahlia; Courtney, Charlotte and Trinity. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Wairarapa Search and Rescue (BNZ 02-0688-0233055-000) would be appreciated or can left at the service. A service for Rick will be held in the Richmond Chapel, 10 Richmond Road, Carterton, on Thursday 9th July 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Wildman family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or may be left on Rick's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Dominion Post on July 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.