WATSON,
Richard John "SPAGGS":
12 months ago this week, your life was snatched away, you left this earth so suddenly, we will never forget that day.
Your sharp wit and comedy, made many laugh out loud, to the point that they'd be crying, you always pleased a crowd.
Your loyalty to your customers, was truly second to none, they looked forward to your visits, your banter and jokes were such fun.
Your family misses you terribly, it's left a gaping hole, one that could never be filled, be at peace you crazy soul.
A loving, caring, dependable, determined, competitive and passionate, hardworking man. Known and loved by so many and forgotten by none.
- Your loving family
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2020