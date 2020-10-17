Richard TYLEE

Death Notice

TYLEE, Richard Henry:
Died on Wednesday 14th October 2020 in Havelock North at Duart Hospital. Loved husband of Christabel. Brother of Michael and the late Charles. Loved father of Charlotte, Alexandra, John, and Mary. Father-in-law of Steven, Chris, and Rosie. Grandfather of Sam, Alice, William, Henry, Zeus (dec), Harry, Louis, Joe, Rata, Herb, Pipi, Jack, Olivia. Great-grandfather of Archie, Lucy, Willamina. Thank you to the team at Duart Hospital. A service for Richard will be held at St Luke's Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Monday 19th October 2020 at 2.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 17, 2020
