TRUEBRIDGE,
Richard Drake Hewitt (Dick):
27.3.31 - 17.11.19
Aged 88 years. Passed away peacefully on November 17th at Colwyn House, Kowhai Wing Hastings. Loved husband of Heather for 60 years. Special father of four boys, Jeremy, James, Matthew and Daniel, and daughter Sally. Father-in-law to Barbara and Megan. Loved Poppa to Ben, Cameron, Calla, Elyse and Hebe. Special thanks to the staff at Colwyn House Kowhai Wing. A funeral service is to be held in the Omori Kuratau Community Centre, 220 Omori Road, Kuratau, on Saturday 23rd November at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 19, 2019