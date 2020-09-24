THOMAS, Richard:
Passed away peacefully at Whangarei Hospital, surrounded by family, on 19 September 2020. Loved husband of Avon, and adored father and father-in-law of Bevan and Chloe (UK), and Huw and Sophie. Messages to Richard's family may be left in Richard's tribute book at
www.tributes.co.nz or sent to [email protected] A celebration of Richard's life will be held in Auckland in a few weeks time. We ask you to phone 020 4078 4929 if you would like the details for the service.
Wm Morrison
Funeral Directors Ltd
09 8360029
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2020