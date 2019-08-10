STAIRMAND,
Richard Bevan:
On 8th August 2019, at his home in Hastings. Slipped away peacefully surrounded by love in his 45th year. Dearly loved son of Eleanor and Ray (Havelock North), loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Bridget, Christopher, Libby and Ellie Browne (Wellington). Loved grandson of the late Betty and Ian Thompson (Carrington). Loved nephew of Diane and Bill (dec) Edwards, Gillian and Ian Reid, Sue and Jacko (dec) Rayner (all of Carterton), Allen and Irene Thompson (Sanson), and Jeanette and Bruce Groube (Ashurst). A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at the Havelock North Community Centre on Monday 12th August 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation. Messages c/- PO Box 2610, Stortford Lodge.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2019