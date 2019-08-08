SOLOMON,
Richard Edward (Ted):
On 5th August 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Pam; loved father and father-in-law of Vicky, Donna & Dean (dec), Richard (dec), Janet & Glenn, Carolyn & Murray, Edward & Fiona. Dearly loved granddad Ted of Nathan, Matthew & Kate, Jason, Jessica, Amy, Darsey, Felicity, Milly (dec), Jeremy, Brianna, Kendall, Jared, Mia and Jamie; great-granddad of Lydia and Thompson. Special thanks to the ladies at the Chelsea Club and Dementia Wellington for their care and support of Ted. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Wellington would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Solomon family' can be placed in Ted's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Ted will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 9th August at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2019