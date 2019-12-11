SMYTH,
Richard John Morris:
Passed away unexpectedly on 6th December 2019, aged 52. Adored husband and best friend of Maryanne and proud father of Oscar. Much loved son of Patricia and Morris (dec) and loved son-in-law of Ivan and Pauline Walker. Loved brother of Eddie and Jo, brother-in-law of Steph and Aaron, Mike and Petra. Uncle of Teagan, Aleysha, Danny and Emma. A private cremation will be held followed by a celebration to share memories of Richard at the Magdalinos Room, Havelock North Function Centre, Te Mata Road, Havelock North, at 1.30pm on Friday 13 December.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 11, 2019