Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 28th September 2019, in his 100th year. Much loved husband of the late Ruth. Father of Richard and the late Kenneth, and father-in-law of Donna and Kay. Grandfather of Nicole and Rachel Sampson, and uncle to John and Noelene Miller, Margaret and Brett O'Brien, and the late David Miller. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Harbourview Resthome & Hospital, Papakowhai; Miranda Smith Homecare, Mana; Kenepuru Community Hospital, Porirua; and Wellington Regional Hospital, Newtown. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wellington Free Ambulance, P.O. Box 601, Wellington 6140. The service will be held at the Whenua Tapu Chapel, Whenua Tapu Cemetery, off Highway 1 near Pukerua Bay, on Saturday, 2nd November 2019, at 10.00am, followed by interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.







Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 19, 2019

