PROOPS, Richard Arthur:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 30th December 2019, aged 89. Much loved husband of Betty (dec), cherished father and father-in-law of Howard and Natalia, Ralph and Judy, Terry and Jill. Treasured poppa of Rosie, Guy, Marianne and Harry. A loved grand-poppa to Adelene. A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held in Lychgate Funeral Home, 306 Willis Street (Cnr Willis & Aro Streets), Wellington on Saturday 4 January at 2.00pm. All messages to the Proop's family, C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 2, 2020