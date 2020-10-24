MILLS, Richard Edward:
15.09.1967 – 22.10.2020
Our bungy jumping, DJing, country music and car loving Richard did not go down without a fight. His positivity and sense of humour has been reflected in the many messages received from around the globe, which has been a huge comfort to his wife Tracey-Leigh, parents Ian and Sue, his sons Ben, Cameron and Toby and siblings Peter and Belinda.
In the immortal words of Monty Python… Richard is demised. He is not indeed "pining for the fjords". He's passed on. He is no more. He has ceased to be. He has expired and gone to meet his maker. He is a late parrot. Bereft of life, he rests in peace. If he wasn't nailed to the perch he would be pushing up the daisies. He's run down the curtain and joined the choir invisible. He is an ex-parrot.
He lived his 53 years to the full and left nothing on his bucket list. Huge appreciation to the teams in the Neurology Ward at Wellington Hospital and the team at Mary Potter Hospice for their exemplary care of Richard. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at Boulcott Farm Golf Club, Military Road, Lower Hutt on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020