MAGON,

Richard John Irvine:

Richard died at home as he wished, aged 69 years, on 12th October 2019, surrounded by his family. Loved forever by his wife Pat, his daughter Charlotte, his son Aaron, spouses Alistair and Chantelle, and his loving granddaughter Addison. A special thanks to the following for all their help and support over the years: the Renal, Cardiology, and ICU departments at Wellington Hospital; the Emergency Department at Wairarapa Hospital; Dr Helen Clayson and the Palliative Care Team; and the staff at Life Pharmacy, Masterton. Richard's funeral service will be held in the Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Friday 18th October at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Life Flight Trust may be left at the service or sent to PO Box 1448 Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241.

Gary Pickering Funerals

NZIFH Masterton



