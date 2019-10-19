IVESS, Richard James:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 16 October 2019 with family by his side. Cherished husband of Vanita. Much loved and adored father of Charles, Victoria, Jessica and Jordan. Grandpa to Olivia, Zara and Dallas. Dear brother to Dianne, April, Ian and the late Josephine. Uncle to loved nieces and nephews. Friend to many. A service will be held at North Porirua Baptist Church, 69F Discovery Drive, Whitby, to celebrate Richard's life. The service starts at 11.00am on Monday 21 October and all are welcome.
"Don't fear dying,
fear not living: Let's Ride".
