HURN, Richard (Dick):
Formerly of Marton. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17 May 2020 at Willard Home, Palmerston North, with family present. Aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Loved father and father-in-law of Julianne and Willie, David and Suzanne, Peter and the late Dolores, Susan and Garnett, Pamela and Stuart, Robyn, the late Patricia, and the late Margaret. A loving Grandad to his 15 grandchildren including the late Jared, and his 7 great-grandchildren. Messages to PO Box 2062, Palmerston North 4440. Dick's family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Willard Home for the wonderful care and compassion given to Dick and his cat Tom. Due to current restrictions a private cremation service has been held, with a public memorial service in Marton at a later date. Details to be advised.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on May 21, 2020