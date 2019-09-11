HOUSIAUX,
Richard James (Dick):
Passed away in his 85th year. Much loved husband of Gaell. Much loved Dad of Mathew (Matt), Jamie, Maitri (Denise), Wendi, Roger, Cheryle, Kerry, Mark and Paul. Adored and loving Grandad Dick to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother of Marie, and loving uncle to many. In accordance with Richard's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Housiaux Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
"Fly High"
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 11, 2019