GARNER,
Richard Francis (Dick):
Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, New Zealand, on 11th September 2019. Loving and dearly loved husband of Susan. Loved and cherished father to children Stephen, Jon, Liz and Mike; father-in-law to Kim, Ainslie, Kathryn, Amy and Andrew. Adored and proud Pops of Mark, Chris, Laura, Philip, Benji, Zachary, James, Oliver, Dom, Josiah, Desiree, and Gabbi.
Will be dearly missed by
his family and friends.
Rest in peace.
Funeral will be held at 12.00pm on 25th September at Evans Road Community Church, 30 Evans Road, Papamoa Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Rotary Foundation (https://my.rotary.org/en/donate).
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2019