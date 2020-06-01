FINNIE, Richard Allan:
On May 28, 2020, suddenly at home. Dearly loved husband of Alison. Much loved father and father-in-law of Matthew & Clare, Elisabeth & Matt, Chelsea and Sarah. Loved grandad of Michael. Much loved son of Allan & Maureen Finnie (Mosgiel). Memorial donations to the Mental Health Foundation of NZ, PO Box 10051, Dominion Rd, Auckland 1446, would be appreciated. A private service will be held. Due to covid restrictions the service will be live streamed. Please contact the family for details on email [email protected]
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2020