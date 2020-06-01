Richard FINNIE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard FINNIE.
Service Information
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
042936844
Death Notice

FINNIE, Richard Allan:
On May 28, 2020, suddenly at home. Dearly loved husband of Alison. Much loved father and father-in-law of Matthew & Clare, Elisabeth & Matt, Chelsea and Sarah. Loved grandad of Michael. Much loved son of Allan & Maureen Finnie (Mosgiel). Memorial donations to the Mental Health Foundation of NZ, PO Box 10051, Dominion Rd, Auckland 1446, would be appreciated. A private service will be held. Due to covid restrictions the service will be live streamed. Please contact the family for details on email [email protected]
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.