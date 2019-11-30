ELMSLY,
Richard John (Rick):
Of Carterton. On 25 November 2019, peacefully at home with family. Much loved husband and best mate of Dianne (Di). Loved father of Jono, and a loved Grandad. Loved son of Cec and Janet; brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Kahukura Palliative Care Service, P.O. Box 96, Masterton 5840, or Hospice Wairarapa, 59 Renall St, Masterton 5810, would be appreciated. In accordance with Rick's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Elmsly family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019