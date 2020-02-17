DOYLAND,

Richard Gary (Rick):

Of Kapiti. Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. Peacefully at Sevenoaks, Paraparaumu, on 12 February 2020. Loved husband of Jenny (Mother Superior). Father and father-in-law of Cathie and Paul, Leigh and Jeremy, Greg and Jennifer. Brother of Anne (dec), and Carroll. Brother-in-law of Pat and Harry. Loved uncle. The family express their grateful thanks to management of Sevenoaks (and particularly the staff of Matai Ward) who looked after Rick with so much care and love. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kapiti Retirement Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for 'The Family of Rick Doyland' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A celebration of Rick's life will be held in the Mana Cruising Club, 5 Pascoe Avenue, Mana, on Friday 21 February 2020 at 11.00am.





