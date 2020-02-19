Richard DACEY

Service Information
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
068359925
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
157 Georges Drive
Napier
View Map
Death Notice

DACEY, Richard:
Died peacefully on February 16, 2020, aged 82, at Elmwood Hospital, Napier, with his family at his bedside. Much loved husband of Carol, and beloved father and father-in-law of Gillian and Martin, and Andrew and Susana. The funeral service will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Monday, February 24 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's NZ can be left at the service. Messages to the Dacey Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 19, 2020
