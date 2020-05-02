WANDEN, Rhys William:
On April 12, 2020. Peacefully at Hutt Hospital after a long battle bore with great dignity. Age 72 years. Loved husband and friend of Jill. Treasured Dad, father-in-law and grandad of Jason and Lisa, Shelley and Malcolm, Callum, Joshua, Courtney, and Cameron. Loved brother-in-law and friend of Joy and Ross. We wish to thank the amazing doctors and nursing staff at Hutt Hospital for all their care, kindness and support. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private cremation for Rhys has been held.
Free at last, Free at last. Thank God Almighty,
I'm free at last.
Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2020