Acknowledgement

QUINN, Rhys Patrick:

9.5.1971 – 3.11.2019

Grant, Wendy, Macy, Monique, Max and MacKenzie would like to thank the many family, friends, neighbours and well-wishers who supported them during the weeks following the sudden loss of Rhys. We are forever grateful for all the visitors, cards, flowers, home baking of meals, telephone calls, and for the many people who attended the service for Rhys, we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to the funeral celebrant Mary Death and the funeral director Gavin Murphy for their comfort to us all throughout a very difficult time and to those who shared their special memories of Rhys during the service, also a special thank you to Mark Southon and Grant Sullivan. We would also like to acknowledge those who travelled from afar to be with us on the day. It would be impossible to thank everyone individually so please accept this personal acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. We are very thankful for everyone that opened their hearts to us at this time.



Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 14, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers