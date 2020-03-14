QUINN, Rhys Patrick:
9.5.1971 – 3.11.2019
Grant, Wendy, Macy, Monique, Max and MacKenzie would like to thank the many family, friends, neighbours and well-wishers who supported them during the weeks following the sudden loss of Rhys. We are forever grateful for all the visitors, cards, flowers, home baking of meals, telephone calls, and for the many people who attended the service for Rhys, we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to the funeral celebrant Mary Death and the funeral director Gavin Murphy for their comfort to us all throughout a very difficult time and to those who shared their special memories of Rhys during the service, also a special thank you to Mark Southon and Grant Sullivan. We would also like to acknowledge those who travelled from afar to be with us on the day. It would be impossible to thank everyone individually so please accept this personal acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. We are very thankful for everyone that opened their hearts to us at this time.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 14, 2020