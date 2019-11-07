Rhys QUINN

Guest Book
  • "Our dear friend, always remember that cheeky grin and those..."
    - Stuart Wong
  • "Rhys's death is such sad news to me. I remember Rhys as a..."
  • "Sad days from all who knew your well loved soul, Kirk will..."
    - Carl Whittington
  • "Didn't know you that well Rhys bit it was a blast with the..."
    - Patrick Morelli
  • "I am very sad to learn of your passing Rhys. We met over 30..."
    - Gene Su'a
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Death Notice

QUINN, Rhys Patrick:
On November 3, 2019, tragically passed away, aged 48 years. Doting father of Macy. Adored son of Wendy and Grant. Loved brother of Monique, and loved uncle to Max and Mackenzie. Loved partner of Michelle Howard. In lieu of flowers, donations to a Conservation Project of your choice would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Rhys' life will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, tomorrow (Friday November 8, 2019) at 2.00pm. Rhys was not a formal sort of guy - please come dressed in your informal attire, "double-denim" encouraged. As Rhys would say "Continue to look towards the stars and listen to the birds sing".

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 7, 2019
