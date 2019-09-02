Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



CONNOLLY, Rhyna Olive:Of Te Horo. Peacefully on30 August 2019 at Summerset Levin. Aged 82 years. Loving wife of the late Bernard (Barney). Loving Mum of Kevin, Kathleen, John, Peter, Pauline, Brian, Alan, and David. Loved Nana of all her 26 grandchildren and great-Nana of her 47 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Albie and the late Ben. Loving Aunty to all her nieces and nephews and a great standing pillar of the Te Horo Community.She will be sadlymissed by all.A celebration of Rhyna's life will be held at the Te Horo Hall, 54 School Road, Te Horo, on Tuesday 3 September at 1.00pm followed by burial at Otaki Lawn Cemetery. Donations to Alzheimer's NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family c/- 284 Oxford St, Levin 5510. Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

