CONNOLLY, Rhyna Olive:
Of Te Horo. Peacefully on
30 August 2019 at Summerset Levin. Aged 82 years. Loving wife of the late Bernard (Barney). Loving Mum of Kevin, Kathleen, John, Peter, Pauline, Brian, Alan, and David. Loved Nana of all her 26 grandchildren and great-Nana of her 47 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Albie and the late Ben. Loving Aunty to all her nieces and nephews and a great standing pillar of the Te Horo Community.
She will be sadly
missed by all.
A celebration of Rhyna's life will be held at the Te Horo Hall, 54 School Road, Te Horo, on Tuesday 3 September at 1.00pm followed by burial at Otaki Lawn Cemetery. Donations to Alzheimer's NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family c/- 284 Oxford St, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019