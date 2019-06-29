COLLINS, Rhona Sarah:
Late of Wainuiomata. Passed away at Hutt Hospital Friday morning in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, much loved mother of Janelle, Gary and Peter, Grandmother of Nick, Livvy, Emma, Dana, Jessica, Aimee and partners and Great-Grandmother of 14. Now reunited with her much loved Rob. In lieu of flowers donations to SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. To celebrate Rhona's wonderful zest for life please wear bright colours. A service for Rhona will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 1 July at 2:00pm; followed by a private cremation. Messages and tributes may be sent to the "Collins Family" C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
An elegant, beautiful lady.
Published in Dominion Post from June 29 to July 1, 2019