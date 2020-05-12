PHILLIPS, Rex Howard:
Son of the late WR and Lily Phillips, died suddenly at Taranaki Base Hospital on 10 May 2020, in his 88th year. Loving husband and best mate of Jane for 61 years. Very loved father and father-in-law of Sally, Mary and Hugh, Andrew and Anna, Jamie and Aimee. Adored Boppa of Josh, James, Bex, Kate, Nicholas, Sophie, Milly, Kernow and Poppy.
A 'Legend of a man'
who always put his family first.
Messages c/- Townhouse 41/71 Barrett Road, New Plymouth 4310. In adherence to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on May 12, 2020