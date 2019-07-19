PAINTER, Rex Kenneth:

8.8.1956 - 16.7.2019

Partner, best friend and soulmate to Ali (Sigley). "My wonderful manz" W V V. Loved son of the late Doris Lucinsky and Cliff Painter. "Dad" to Ben. Loved husband of the late Anne. Old man to Dan, loved dad to Cameron, Pappie to Sandy and quick witted dad to James and Rach, Karl and Tarn. Cherished brother to Joe (deceased), Ian and Jackie, Janice and Jenny. Loved son-in-law of Lorraine Holtham, brother-in-law to Janet and Dave, Alan (deceased) and Robyn (deceased) and John Perry. Awesome Poppy to all his Grandies! Rex was an uncle, mate and mentor to many, he definitely made that 'Dash" count. His life was "All done in the best possible taste", Rest Easy Rex. In lieu of flowers a donation can be left in the Chapel foyer for Arohanui Hospice or SPCA. A celebration of Rex's life will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 22nd July 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.





