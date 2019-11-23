Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex MITCHELL. View Sign Death Notice



Died peacefully at Rita Angus Retirement Village, on Saturday 16th November 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty, and loved father and father-in-law of Prue and the late Ross Quick; Greg and Nicki Mitchell. Also loved father-in-law of Robin and Viv Manderson; Erin Manderson; and Bruce and Christina Manderson. Beloved Grandpa to Sam and Meredith Quick; Livvy, Paddy and Bri Mitchell and Nick, Phil, Jessie, Eric and Jack Manderson; and Lance and Adele Crawley and Caitlin Manderson. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Trevor and the late Helen Mitchell, and uncle to Gary, Ross and the late Mark Mitchell. Grateful thanks to Dr Stephanie Matich and all the staff at Rita Angus Retirement Village for their dedicated care and support of Rex.

We will all miss our great cook and happy whistler. R.I.P.

A private family service for Rex has been held in accordance with Rex's wishes.







