JAMES, Rex Charles (Jim):

Passed away peacefully at age 73, on December 6, 2019, at home in Wellington, accompanied by his caring and loyal wife, Anita. Jim was a proud and much loved father of his two children, daughter Jessee and also his best mate Manfred. A true global citizen, a man who said it how it was and valued respect immensely is now reconnecting with his time spent on Mary Elizabeth. He is sailing, he is sailing, home again across the sea. The family would like to thank Wellington District Nurses, the Ora Team, Mary Potter Hospice and those who have cared and spent time with Jim since his return to New Zealand. Sincerest thanks to all those who have conveyed their sympathies and condolences with Jim's passing. A service will be held to commemorate Jim's life at the Picton Cemetery, on Thursday, December 12, at 11.00am.





