Rex COLLARD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex COLLARD.
Service Information
Gary Pickering Funerals Ltd Masterton
1 Waltons Avenue
Masterton, Wellington
5810
063777160
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St James Church
116 High Street
Masterton
Death Notice

COLLARD, Rex Henry:
Late of Solway, Masterton. Passed away on 20 October 2020, aged 77. Beloved husband of Judy. Loved father and father-in-law to Lynnette & Roidain, Sonya & Rob, Leonie & Jason. Adored Grandpa to Carrie, Jared, Megan, Abby, Madison and Hannah. Family and friends are invited to attend Rex's funeral service to be held at St James Church, 116 High Street, Masterton, on Wednesday 28 October at 1.30pm. For access to the livestream please email your request to
[email protected]
No flowers by request please, donations to Prostate Cancer Foundation are appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for the family may be sent to PO Box 18, Masterton.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.