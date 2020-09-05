RICHES,
Reverend David George:
Passed away peacefully in North Carolina, USA, after a long illness, in his 82nd year. Loved husband of (the late) Barbara, and then of Linda. Father of Joanne, Jonny, and Steve; loving grandfather of his grandchildren. Beloved brother of Theone Phillips, Lesley Bardsley, and Noel Riches.
"David was a man after God's own heart." (Acts 13:22)
Correspondence to Mrs Theone Phillips, Villa 9, Coombrae Village, 34 North Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2020