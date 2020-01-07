PRATT, Reta Ann:
On 5th January 2020, in Wellington. Devoted wife of the late Robert (Bob) Pratt. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne & Alastair, and Graeme & Rose. Fun and supportive grandmother to Brendan, Darren and all the extended family in Wales. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of the late Glyn and Esme, and aunty to Sue. Special thanks to the staff at Te Hopai who cared for Reta so well over the past few months and to Summerset Aotea prior to that. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages to 'the Pratt family' may be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. As per Reta's wishes, a private memorial service will take place.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 7, 2020