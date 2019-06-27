MATSOPOULOS,
Rerewa (Lil):
Passed away peacefully at Huntleigh Rest Home on Monday 24th June 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 88 years. Dearly loved and deeply caring wife of Nick for 67 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen; Nick Jr; Philip and Deanna. Loved grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will always be loved and missed by all of her family and friends. Messages to the 'Matsopoulos' family may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. At the request of the family a private family service and burial will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2019