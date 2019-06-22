WHITEHOUSE, Renee:
Passed away peacefully at Kandahar Rest Home on 19 June 2019, in her 76th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Maxwell George Whitehouse. Beloved mother of Angela, Elizabeth, Steven and Deanna. Adored Gran of Belinda and Michael; Terry and Charlotte; Josh and Tayla; Blake and Chantelle and her great-grandchildren, as well as a loved mother-in-law. The family would like to express their deep appreciation of Renee's care at Kandahar Court. Messages to Renee's family may be posted c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. At Renee's request a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be advised at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on June 22, 2019