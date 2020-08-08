TOWNSLEY, Remy Stewart:
Passed suddenly on Monday 3rd August 2020, at Hutt Hospital ICU. Aged 14 years. Our dearest Remy, you were our treasured boy, so kind, gentle, inquisitive and loving. You will remain forever young in our hearts. Love your Mum, Dad and brother Liam. Also beloved by your grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Many thanks to the Hutt Hospital ICU staff. All communications to Townsley family can be sent C/- PO Box 30-067, Lower Hutt 5040, or left on Remy's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz. Service details to follow.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2020