SAUNDERS,
Reginald Bernard (Reg):
Passed away peacefully early on Friday 17 July 2020, aged 96. Loved husband of the late Mary; loving father and father-in-law of Margaret and Tony, Glenda and Kelvin, Gary and Rosemarie; special Granddad of Heather, Vaughan, Graeme, Grant and Kathryn and his nine great-Grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at CHT Royal Oak and St Johns. A service of thanksgiving and remembrance for Reg will be held at Milford Baptist Church, 3 Dodson Avenue, Milford, on Friday 24 July 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2020