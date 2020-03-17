ROBERTS, Reginald Gray:

Reg died after a long illness on 16th March 2020. He was greatly loved by Joy, his wife of 69 years, his daughters Suzanne and Christine, their husbands Robert and Roger, his grandchildren Corrin, Kyle and Elliot and their wives Andrea and Juliana, and great-grandchildren Nathan, Esme, Oliver and Chloe. He was always generous with love, kindness, humour, wisdom and stories, and produce from his abundant garden.

He will be sorely missed.

Reg was born in Palmerston, Otago, in 1928, the eldest son of Maude (née Barber) and Eric, and was big brother to Shirley and Amy (both deceased) and Alan. He worked for Air Traffic Control, retiring as Deputy Director of Civil Aviation, and was elected a life member of the ATC association. Reg retired to Whanganui and after a stint as owner of HI Jones Booksellers, worked for many happy years as a handyman at Whanganui High School. A private cremation has taken place and a celebration of Reg's life will be held at Suzanne and Robert's home, 3 Riverbank Rd, Whanganui, on Saturday 21 March, between 2.00 and 4.00pm. No flowers please, but donations to Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at Dempsey & Forrest.

