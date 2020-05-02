MANSFORD, Reginald
Alfred Herbert (Rex):
Service No. 438093, NZEF, 2nd Division Pacific & Italy WWII. On April 30, 2020, peacefully at Wellington Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Valerie; loved father & father-in-law of Phil & Ruth, Julia, John & Amanda; much loved grandad of Angela, Jeremy, Tennessee, Geordie and Grace; great-grandad of Ruby, Uma, Augusta and Odette. Messages to 'the Mansford family' can be placed in Rex's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private family service will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2020