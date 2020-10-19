COTTER, Reginald Ninian:
16.6.1930 – 16.10.2020
90 years young. At home surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Loving husband for 64 years of Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Allie and Annie, Rose, G, Shane and Heather. Loved Poppa of Jake, Ashley, Max, Kieran and Georgia. Loved Great Poppa of Jayden, Tyler, Harper, Jensen, Isaac, Braxon and Elijah. Loved brother of Jean, Alan, Jack, Henry, Effie and Bruce. Conservationist and passionate ornithologist.
Flying free.
A funeral to celebrate his life will be held in St Augustine's Church, 12 Britannia St, Petone on Tuesday 20 October 2020 at 11.00am. Our thanks to Te Omanga Hospice and the Lower Hutt District Nurses for their care of Reg and his family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Te Omanga Hospice is appreciated and can be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 19, 2020