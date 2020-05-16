ALEXANDER,
Reginald James:
Eme 2NZEF 82383 Beloved husband to the late Eileen. Passed away peacefully on 14th May 2020 in his 103rd year. Beloved Stepfather to Bryan, Lorraine and Malcolm, Janet and Kev, Denis and Bev, Mich and Sharon. Beloved Grandfather to 10 grandchildren and beloved Great-grandfather to 13 great-grandchildren. Thank you to Taupo Hospital Staff for making his last days comfortable. A Service will be held on Wednesday 20th May 2020 at 2.00pm in The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickt St Taupo. Communications to C/- PO Box 940 Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020