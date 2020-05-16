Reginald ALEXANDER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reginald ALEXANDER.
Service Information
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato
3330
073789636
Service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
The Founders Chapel of Remembrance
117 Rickt St
Taupo
View Map
Death Notice

ALEXANDER,
Reginald James:
Eme 2NZEF 82383 Beloved husband to the late Eileen. Passed away peacefully on 14th May 2020 in his 103rd year. Beloved Stepfather to Bryan, Lorraine and Malcolm, Janet and Kev, Denis and Bev, Mich and Sharon. Beloved Grandfather to 10 grandchildren and beloved Great-grandfather to 13 great-grandchildren. Thank you to Taupo Hospital Staff for making his last days comfortable. A Service will be held on Wednesday 20th May 2020 at 2.00pm in The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickt St Taupo. Communications to C/- PO Box 940 Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.