LUTOMSKI, Regina:We are greatly saddened to announce the passing of our beautiful and much loved mama, who passed away at home on the evening of Tuesday, 5 May 2020, in her 89th year. It was hard to say our final farewell on Monday, 11 May, but you are now resting with tata, Edward Lutomski.Not a day will go by that we do not think of you, mama.It may be once or often but each thought will bringa smile and a tear.Your daughters, Krystyna and Aniela, loved you very much and will miss you forever.Lychgate FuneralsFDANZ 385 0745