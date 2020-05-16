LUTOMSKI, Regina:
We are greatly saddened to announce the passing of our beautiful and much loved mama, who passed away at home on the evening of Tuesday, 5 May 2020, in her 89th year. It was hard to say our final farewell on Monday, 11 May, but you are now resting with tata, Edward Lutomski.
Not a day will go by that we do not think of you, mama.
It may be once or often but each thought will bring
a smile and a tear.
Your daughters, Krystyna and Aniela, loved you very much and will miss you forever.
