BOLTON,
Regina June (Rex):
Born 9th June 1928. Passed away at Whitianga Continuing Care on 3rd October 2019; aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late George. Much loved Mum of Heather, Stephen, and Judith. Grandmother of Amanda, Daniel, Michaela and Georgia, and great- grandmother of Hailey, Charlie, George, Caleb and Kahurangi. Grateful thanks to the staff at Continuing Care for their care and attention over the last six years. A private family service has been held.
'Mum, Nana Rex, you will be missed. Forever in our hearts'
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2019