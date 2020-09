WHITE, Reg:

13.09.2011

Not a day goes by without you in our thoughts. We are so lucky to have such precious and loving memories that we can hold on to to help fill the void you have left. Deep down we know you are that bright star in the sky looking down smiling and guiding us through our journeys.

Always and Forever you will feel the love we hold for you.

- Marg, Brent, Grant, Marie and families.