CAMPBELL, Rebecca Jane
(Bec) (nee Lewin):
Passed away unexpectedly on 21 December 2019, aged 37 years. Cherished and much-loved wife to Ben. Loving mother to Finley. Beloved daughter of Peter and Marie. A loved sister to Paul, and Matthew. Bec was a generous friend to many and was well known throughout the Wellington IT community. Donations in lieu of flowers to Finley's education would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Bec's life will be held at the Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Bach Drive, Silverstream on Tuesday, 7 January 2020, commencing at 1.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 28, 2019